LAD'23

Venue InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel, Bordeaux, France LAD conference October 5-6, 2023 Developer Summit October 4, 2023 Lustre Administrators & Developers Workshop is a great opportunity for worldwide Lustre administrators and developers to gather and exchange their experiences, developments, tools, best practices and more. After a successful LAD'22 edition, we are happy to announce that we will welcoming you once again, this time in Bordeaux ! This event will take place in Bordeaux on the 5th and 6th of October 2023, preceded by the Lustre's developer summit on October 4th.

The LAD conference will be a two days event, starting from Thursday, October 5th, 2023 in the morning, to Friday, October 6th, 2023 in the afternoon. Registration opens July 17, 2023 End of early bird rate September 10, 2023 End of registration September 24, 2023 Conference October 5-6, 2023 The event will be co-located with the Lustre Developer Summit (on the 4th).

Call for Presentation

You can submit your presentations to Easy Chair. The submission deadline is on the 17 of September 2023.

Registration

Registrations are now open at https://lad.eofs.org/register.php. Early bird fees: 350€, until September, 10th. Late registration fees: 430€, until September, 24th.

This event is sponsorized by: CEA, DDN, Eviden, HPE and WhamCloud. A big thank you to these sponsors who allow the organization of the event!



Agenda

Here is a preview of some of the presentations:

Lustre Performance

Lustre Performance Evolution: Mastering Challenges Through IO500 – Shuichi Ihara, DDN

Optimizing Lustre Throughput in a Software RAID environment: Configuration tips and Performance Insights – Sergey Kachkin and Davide Villa, Xinnor

Lustre Ecosystem

RobinHood v4 Progress Report – Yoann Valeri, CEA

Lustre Kerberos Update – Sébastien Buisson, DDN/Whamcloud

Lustre Community Update – Peter Jones, DDN/Whamcloud

Lustre Improvements

Unaligned direct I/O update – Patrick Farrell, Whamcloud

Experience with Lustre

Lustre on clown drives – Gaël Delbary, CEA

Venue

Social event