|Venue
|InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel, Bordeaux, France
|LAD conference
|October 5-6, 2023
|Developer Summit
|October 4, 2023
Lustre Administrators & Developers Workshop is a great opportunity for worldwide Lustre administrators and developers to gather and exchange their experiences, developments, tools, best practices and more.
After a successful LAD'22 edition, we are happy to announce that we will welcoming you once again, this time in Bordeaux !
This event will take place in Bordeaux on the 5th and 6th of October 2023, preceded by the Lustre's developer summit on October 4th.
The LAD conference will be a two days event, starting from Thursday, October 5th, 2023 in the morning, to Friday, October 6th, 2023 in the afternoon.
|Registration opens
|July 17, 2023
|End of early bird rate
|September 10, 2023
|End of registration
|September 24, 2023
|Conference
|October 5-6, 2023
The event will be co-located with the Lustre Developer Summit (on the 4th).
You can submit your presentations to Easy Chair. The submission deadline is on the 17 of September 2023.
Registrations are now open at https://lad.eofs.org/register.php.
Early bird fees: 350€, until September, 10th.
Late registration fees: 430€, until September, 24th.
This event is sponsorized by: CEA, DDN, Eviden, HPE and WhamCloud. A big thank you to these sponsors who allow the organization of the event!
Here is a preview of some of the presentations:
LAD'23 will take place at the InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel, Bordeaux.
Featuring old-fashioned French decor and an architecture recognized as a world heritage site by the UNESCO, this grandiose hotel is one of the most well-known of France's south-west wine region.
InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel
2-5 Pl. de la Comédie
33000 Bordeaux
A social event will take place on the evening of Thurdsay October 5th. This will be a visit, wine testing and dinner at the Pape Clément Castle located at the South-West of Bordeaux, in Pessac.
The social event is included to LAD's registration fees. We cannot guarantee a place at the social event in case of late registration.
If you are traveling accompanied, it is possible to invite your spouse to this event, subject to availability. In this case, an additional contribution will be requested. To do so, please book by contacting lad@cea.fr.