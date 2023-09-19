EOFS Logo

LAD'23

Venue InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel, Bordeaux, France
LAD conference October 5-6, 2023
Developer Summit October 4, 2023

Lustre Administrators & Developers Workshop is a great opportunity for worldwide Lustre administrators and developers to gather and exchange their experiences, developments, tools, best practices and more.

After a successful LAD'22 edition, we are happy to announce that we will welcoming you once again, this time in Bordeaux !

This event will take place in Bordeaux on the 5th and 6th of October 2023, preceded by the Lustre's developer summit on October 4th.

Important dates

The LAD conference will be a two days event, starting from Thursday, October 5th, 2023 in the morning, to Friday, October 6th, 2023 in the afternoon.

Registration opens July 17, 2023
End of early bird rate September 10, 2023
End of registration September 24, 2023
Conference October 5-6, 2023

The event will be co-located with the Lustre Developer Summit (on the 4th).

Call for Presentation

You can submit your presentations to Easy Chair. The submission deadline is on the 17 of September 2023.

Registration

Registrations are now open at https://lad.eofs.org/register.php.

Early bird fees: 350€, until September, 10th.

Late registration fees: 430€, until September, 24th.

Sponsors

This event is sponsorized by: CEA, DDN, Eviden, HPE and WhamCloud. A big thank you to these sponsors who allow the organization of the event!


Agenda

Here is a preview of some of the presentations:

Lustre Performance

  • Lustre Performance Evolution: Mastering Challenges Through IO500 – Shuichi Ihara, DDN
  • Optimizing Lustre Throughput in a Software RAID environment: Configuration tips and Performance Insights – Sergey Kachkin and Davide Villa, Xinnor

Lustre Ecosystem

  • RobinHood v4 Progress Report – Yoann Valeri, CEA
  • Lustre Kerberos Update – Sébastien Buisson, DDN/Whamcloud
  • Lustre Community Update – Peter Jones, DDN/Whamcloud

Lustre Improvements

  • Unaligned direct I/O update – Patrick Farrell, Whamcloud

Experience with Lustre

  • Lustre on clown drives – Gaël Delbary, CEA

Venue

LAD'23 will take place at the InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel, Bordeaux.

Featuring old-fashioned French decor and an architecture recognized as a world heritage site by the UNESCO, this grandiose hotel is one of the most well-known of France's south-west wine region.

InterContinental Bordeaux - Le Grand Hotel
2-5 Pl. de la Comédie
33000 Bordeaux

Social event

A social event will take place on the evening of Thurdsay October 5th. This will be a visit, wine testing and dinner at the Pape Clément Castle located at the South-West of Bordeaux, in Pessac.

The social event is included to LAD's registration fees. We cannot guarantee a place at the social event in case of late registration.

If you are traveling accompanied, it is possible to invite your spouse to this event, subject to availability. In this case, an additional contribution will be requested. To do so, please book by contacting lad@cea.fr.

